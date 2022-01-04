$2.51 EPS Expected for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.51 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.32 and the highest is $2.62. Bank of Montreal reported earnings per share of $2.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will report full-year earnings of $9.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $10.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.33 to $11.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Montreal.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMO. Desjardins boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank lowered Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMO traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.91. The company had a trading volume of 80,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,850. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $74.05 and a 52-week high of $112.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.041 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.23%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Montreal (BMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.