Brokerages Expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.75 Million

Brokerages expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) to announce $54.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.50 million and the lowest is $54.00 million. HarborOne Bancorp posted sales of $69.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year sales of $233.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $232.70 million to $234.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $221.30 million, with estimates ranging from $218.80 million to $223.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover HarborOne Bancorp.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.45 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 24.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $215,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 25.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 248,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

HONE opened at $14.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The company has a market cap of $791.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HarborOne Bancorp (HONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.