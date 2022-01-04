$60.38 Million in Sales Expected for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) will announce sales of $60.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.55 million and the highest is $65.00 million. Ready Capital posted sales of $23.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 157%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year sales of $185.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $177.80 million to $190.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $257.57 million, with estimates ranging from $193.30 million to $318.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on RC shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse acquired 20,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $491,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Petro acquired 2,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $32,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $571,390 over the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 1,587.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 79.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RC opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.09. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

