Sage Financial Group Inc. Acquires 221 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.4% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 122.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 154,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,091,000 after buying an additional 85,338 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $439.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $335.37 and a one year high of $440.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $428.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

