BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Sells 81,959 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 81,959 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. owned about 0.50% of Nevro worth $20,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVRO. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,479,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,228,000 after purchasing an additional 293,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $657,800,000 after purchasing an additional 119,909 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 50.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,833,000 after acquiring an additional 90,894 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 31.2% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 380,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,010,000 after acquiring an additional 90,347 shares during the period. Finally, Bridger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the second quarter worth $14,457,000.

Get Nevro alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist downgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Nevro from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Nevro to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.50.

Shares of NVRO opened at $85.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 5.97. Nevro Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $79.44 and a fifty-two week high of $184.85.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.33 per share, with a total value of $1,706,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin C. Oboyle bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.78 per share, for a total transaction of $201,072.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 24,400 shares of company stock worth $2,109,772 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Read More: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.