BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Sells 28,144 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. trimmed its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,168,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,144 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. owned 0.05% of CSX worth $34,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,976,237,000 after purchasing an additional 124,203,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,564,624,000 after purchasing an additional 93,442,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CSX by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,006,480,000 after acquiring an additional 62,168,569 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,571,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CSX by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,313,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

In related news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX opened at $37.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.02. The company has a market capitalization of $82.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $37.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.26.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.