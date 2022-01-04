BitcoinZ Reaches 1-Day Volume of $851,751.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $3.38 million and approximately $851,751.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.22 or 0.00322464 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.42 or 0.00143533 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00089429 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000245 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,725,802,384 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

