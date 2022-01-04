pNetwork (PNT) Price Tops $0.99 on Exchanges

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 4th. One pNetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, pNetwork has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. pNetwork has a total market capitalization of $42.03 million and $11.13 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00052218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

pNetwork Coin Profile

pNetwork (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 83,693,533 coins and its circulating supply is 42,660,994 coins. The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings . The official website for pNetwork is p.network

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling pNetwork

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

