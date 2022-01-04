Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.23 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) will post $4.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Adobe’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.24 billion and the lowest is $4.22 billion. Adobe posted sales of $3.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year sales of $17.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.85 billion to $17.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $20.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.87 billion to $21.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.16.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Adobe by 11.2% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 63,857 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,414,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,620 shares of the software company’s stock worth $42,529,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.3% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 658 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $406,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $15.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $549.00. 223,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,373,206. Adobe has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.29, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $631.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $623.63.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

