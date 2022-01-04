PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $101.52

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $101.52 and last traded at $101.52, with a volume of 38631 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.54.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.84.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 43.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

