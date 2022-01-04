Short Interest in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Drops By 94.6%

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 338,200 shares, a decrease of 94.6% from the November 30th total of 6,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,281,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of USA stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,548. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average of $8.60. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $9.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 60,703 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,657 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 6.1% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 17.4% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,253 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 11.1% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,952 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 11.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

