Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Short Interest Update

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the November 30th total of 75,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BGX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.76. The company had a trading volume of 623 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,029. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.95. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $15.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.

