Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the November 30th total of 256,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 395,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,368 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 188,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.1% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 280,755 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Shares of NUV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.28. The stock had a trading volume of 14,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,576. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $11.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.