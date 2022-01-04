$2.24 EPS Expected for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.32. Old Dominion Freight Line posted earnings of $1.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full-year earnings of $8.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.68 to $8.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.32.

NASDAQ ODFL traded up $8.15 on Tuesday, hitting $354.52. 11,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,613. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $351.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $189.45 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,455,248,000 after buying an additional 865,667 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,437,000 after buying an additional 565,063 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 123.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,218,000 after buying an additional 550,929 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 223.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 746,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,387,000 after buying an additional 515,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 505.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 450,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,695,000 after buying an additional 375,696 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

