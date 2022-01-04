Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecco Group offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The services offered fall into the broad categories of temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, consulting and outplacement. It also provides services in various business lines such as information technology, finance and legal, engineering and technical, medical and science, human capital solutions, sales, marketing and events. Adecco S.A. is headquartered in Glattbrugg, Switzerland. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Adecco Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Adecco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

AHEXY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.58. 27,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of -142.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.73. Adecco Group has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $35.93.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter. Adecco Group had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Adecco Group will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

