Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Adyen N.V offer payments platform. It provides end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard and consumers preferred payment methods. The company serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Microsoft, Singapore Airlines and L’Oréal. Adyen N.V is based in AMSTERDAM. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Adyen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €2,775.00 ($3,153.41) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Adyen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Oddo Bhf raised Adyen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Adyen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,402.50.

Shares of ADYEY stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.70. 281,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,747. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.26. Adyen has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $34.94.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

