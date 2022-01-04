Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Accel Entertainment Inc. is a distributed gaming operator primarily in the United States. The company’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices which disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops and grocery stores. Accel Entertainment Inc., formerly known as TPG Pace Holdings Corp., is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ACEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Sunday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.08.

Shares of ACEL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,771. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.84. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Accel Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $193.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.11 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 33.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $321,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 16,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $205,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,140 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,495 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 109.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 67.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Accel Entertainment during the third quarter worth $126,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Accel Entertainment during the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Accel Entertainment during the third quarter worth $143,000. 39.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

