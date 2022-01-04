iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 672.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,270.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $50.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.48. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.