Marcum Wealth LLC Has $882,000 Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 50.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,611 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $190.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.07. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $160.76 and a one year high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.74.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

