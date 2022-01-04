Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires 154 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 715 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 502.2% in the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.2% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 64.8% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,907,000 after buying an additional 441,546 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,901.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,927.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,806.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total transaction of $8,127,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,191 shares of company stock worth $448,238,974 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

