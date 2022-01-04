BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Reduces Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,525 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $41,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Repligen by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Repligen by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,341,000 after acquiring an additional 12,846 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Repligen by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 40,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.88.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $257.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.84 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.61. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $162.29 and a 1-year high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.94, for a total value of $729,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,400 shares of company stock worth $6,296,277 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

See Also: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.