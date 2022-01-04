BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Buys 181,335 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,430,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,335 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. owned about 0.21% of NetEase worth $122,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in NetEase by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 667,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,944,000 after acquiring an additional 21,505 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its holdings in NetEase by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 127,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NetEase by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 672,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,480,000 after acquiring an additional 274,258 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the second quarter worth approximately $35,844,000. 32.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.88.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $100.64 on Tuesday. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.97 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.93.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $5.07. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 32.25%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

