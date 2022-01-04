BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Has $48.93 Million Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 693,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,932 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. owned about 0.19% of Fortive worth $48,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTV. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fortive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.31.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $73.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.57. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 6.17%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

