SHIELD (XSH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $142,424.06

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. SHIELD has a total market cap of $142,424.06 and $2.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,274.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,816.72 or 0.08248084 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.54 or 0.00318842 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $429.35 or 0.00927850 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00011952 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00074253 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $225.50 or 0.00487319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008202 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.07 or 0.00263793 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

