LINK Hits Market Capitalization of $1.13 Billion (LN)

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One LINK coin can currently be bought for about $189.25 or 0.00404550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LINK has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. LINK has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and $4.73 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00064070 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00073184 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,830.74 or 0.08188952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00081069 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,779.59 or 1.00000564 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007472 BTC.

About LINK

LINK launched on April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official website is link.network . LINK’s official message board is medium.com/linkecosystem . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

LINK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

