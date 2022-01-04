Helpico Hits Market Cap of $372.49 (HELP)

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Helpico coin can now be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Helpico has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Helpico has a market cap of $372.49 and $1.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00063689 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00073420 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.32 or 0.08152906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00079868 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,370.80 or 1.00006544 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007533 BTC.

Helpico Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin . Helpico’s official website is www.helpico.io

Buying and Selling Helpico

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helpico should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helpico using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

