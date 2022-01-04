Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €52.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) received a €52.00 ($59.09) target price from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($52.27) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($40.91) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays set a €51.50 ($58.52) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €46.45 ($52.78).

Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of €28.92 ($32.86) and a 52-week high of €36.12 ($41.05).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

