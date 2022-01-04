JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €78.00 Price Target

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €78.00 ($88.64) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($96.59) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($93.18) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €85.00 ($96.59) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €114.00 ($129.55) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €81.93 ($93.11).

Basf stock traded up €0.80 ($0.91) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €62.58 ($71.11). 2,705,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The firm has a market cap of $57.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €61.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €64.24. Basf has a 1-year low of €57.06 ($64.84) and a 1-year high of €72.88 ($82.82).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

