Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €65.00 ($73.86) target price from investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, December 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €66.11 ($75.13).

DPW stock traded down €0.48 ($0.55) on Tuesday, reaching €56.06 ($63.70). 1,283,034 shares of the company were exchanged. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($34.68) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($46.95). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €54.88 and its 200 day moving average price is €56.55.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

