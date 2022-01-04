Duality Advisers LP Makes New $4.06 Million Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,057,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $48,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 340.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 24,774 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.18.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,255 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PNC opened at $208.22 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.60 and a 12 month high of $217.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.68.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current year.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

