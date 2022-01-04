Duality Advisers LP Has $4.68 Million Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 225,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,218 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,145,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kimco Realty by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,265 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,869,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,527,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $773,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $128,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KIM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of KIM opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average is $22.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The company had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Kimco Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.