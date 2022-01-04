Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $957,000 Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. UBS Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upgraded Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In other news, Director Kelly S. King sold 71,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $4,438,449.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $6,699,371.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 223,295 shares of company stock worth $13,852,893 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial stock opened at $60.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

