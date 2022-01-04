MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth $967,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 51,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,183,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 22.4% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 133,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $101,714.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,097 shares of company stock worth $19,434,604.

Shares of A stock opened at $156.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.04. The firm has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.80%.

A has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.23.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

