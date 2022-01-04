BOMB (BOMB) Price Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 20.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. BOMB has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $291,745.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can now be bought for about $1.48 or 0.00003186 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BOMB has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,431.60 or 1.00137672 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00093723 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007878 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00034942 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005413 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $460.55 or 0.00993252 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00025524 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002171 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 895,688 coins and its circulating supply is 894,900 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BOMBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.