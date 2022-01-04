King DAG (KDAG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $49,082.00

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 4th. King DAG has a market cap of $32.16 million and approximately $49,082.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One King DAG coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, King DAG has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005232 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00052166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

King DAG Coin Profile

KDAG is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official website is kdag.io . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling King DAG

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire King DAG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase King DAG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

