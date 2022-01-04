iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Short Interest Down 92.3% in December

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the November 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 343.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,015,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ HYXF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.47. 33 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,954. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.70 and a twelve month high of $52.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.178 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

