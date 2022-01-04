La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Short Interest Up 47.1% in December

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 426,200 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the November 30th total of 289,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Tang sold 193,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $792,952.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Ramsay bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $38,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LJPC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $40,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $67,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 21.9% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 41,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.90. 6,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,202. The company has a market cap of $134.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.11. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $7.85.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

