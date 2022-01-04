PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $277.27.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

PayPal stock traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.64. 632,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,377,892. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $225.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a 1-year low of $179.15 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.85.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 101,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,103,000 after purchasing an additional 28,703 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 19,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

