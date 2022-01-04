Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Brokerages expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) to report $1.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the lowest is $1.46 billion. Resideo Technologies posted sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Resideo Technologies.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REZI. Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Resideo Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6,868.8% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:REZI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.52. The stock had a trading volume of 13,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,368. Resideo Technologies has a one year low of $20.31 and a one year high of $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resideo Technologies (REZI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.