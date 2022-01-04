Analysts Set MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) Price Target at €208.93

MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €208.93 ($237.42).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($250.00) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €217.00 ($246.59) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($244.32) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($255.68) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €165.00 ($187.50) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

MTU Aero Engines stock traded up €7.20 ($8.18) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €186.60 ($212.05). The company had a trading volume of 208,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €182.39 and a 200 day moving average of €195.06. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of €161.55 ($183.58) and a one year high of €224.90 ($255.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion and a PE ratio of 84.90.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

