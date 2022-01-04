Ethverse Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, Ethverse has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethverse has a total market cap of $973,690.43 and $4,263.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethverse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000267 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethverse alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.14 or 0.00388512 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00010551 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000127 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001002 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $616.46 or 0.01329491 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Ethverse Coin Profile

ETHV is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,968,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,878,094 coins. Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.