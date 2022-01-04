Oxen (OXEN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $73,886.00

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $37.04 million and approximately $73,886.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001412 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,367.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,823.97 or 0.08247048 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.97 or 0.00319122 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $430.59 or 0.00928635 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00011949 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00074229 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.45 or 0.00484056 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.26 or 0.00263676 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 56,585,553 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

