HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,065,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $258,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 168.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $254.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.43 and a 52 week high of $263.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.10.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

In other news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total value of $955,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,886 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HCA. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.90.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

