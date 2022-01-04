Bean Cash (BITB) Reaches Market Cap of $2.08 Million

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Bean Cash has a total market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bean Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bean Cash has traded up 240% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bean Cash Coin Profile

Bean Cash (CRYPTO:BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,517,460,000 coins. The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bean Cash is www.beancash.org . The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Bean Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

