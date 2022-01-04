Short Interest in Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Grows By 46.4%

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the November 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.3 days.

OTCMKTS:SMIZF remained flat at $$6.74 during trading hours on Tuesday. Meliá Hotels International has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $9.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average is $7.12.

Get Meliá Hotels International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SMIZF shares. UBS Group raised Meliá Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Exane BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Meliá Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Meliá Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Meliá Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meliá Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.