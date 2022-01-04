Royal Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RYFL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Royal Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RYFL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Royal Financial stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,439. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.39. Royal Financial has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

Royal Financial Company Profile

Royal Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of checking and savings products, and a full line of home and commercial lending solutions through Royal Savings Bank. The company was founded on September 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

