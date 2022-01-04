ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $786.75.

ASML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $21.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $776.17. The stock had a trading volume of 41,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,731. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $807.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $783.75. ASML has a 52-week low of $489.74 and a 52-week high of $895.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASML will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in ASML during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ASML by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 18.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

