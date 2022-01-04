Short Interest in Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Decreases By 81.7%

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the November 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Standard Bank Group stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.18. The stock had a trading volume of 42,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,530. Standard Bank Group has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.02.

About Standard Bank Group

Standard Bank Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of providing banking and financial services. The firm offers transactional banking, saving, borrowing, lending, investment, insurance, risk management, wealth management, and advisory services. It operates through the following business units: Personal and Business Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Central and Other; Banking Activities, Other Banking Interest, and Liberty.

