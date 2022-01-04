Short Interest in Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Decreases By 81.7%

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the November 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Standard Bank Group stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.18. The stock had a trading volume of 42,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,530. Standard Bank Group has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.02.
About Standard Bank Group
