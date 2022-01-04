Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.73.

ARNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARNA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,438. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $94.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.50 and its 200-day moving average is $63.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $9,962,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,956,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $368,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.