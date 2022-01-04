Open Platform Trading 24.7% Higher This Week (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Open Platform has a market cap of $4.52 million and $317,276.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Platform coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Open Platform has traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00051523 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Open Platform Coin Profile

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

